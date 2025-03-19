In yet another historic moment that will be remembered with a mixture of confusion, fury, and how-gullible-even-are-you, President Donald Trump boldly pledged to release 80,000 pages of shocking, incriminating, unredacted documents related to JFK’s assassination yesterday. After hours of nervous internet handwringing and screen-refreshing, by 6PM Eastern, POTUS had released… nothing. Literally, not a single document. Not even a blurry Xerox copy of Jackie’s dry-cleaning receipt.

The Platform Formerly Known as Twitter was at war. On one side, you had a mix of giddy “can’t wait for those JFK files to drop” and “wait, did I miss the JFK file drop?” anticipation. Waaaaaaaay over in the other camp, you had a parade of smug leftists poking fun at all of the dumb MAGA hatters who were actually holding their collective breath waiting for a bombshell. Again.

Hardcore Trumpers fell quickly into their default mode, something I call DTAC: Defend Trump at All Costs. “What the doubters never seem to grasp,” the actual intelligence that is my brain summarized their musings, “is that any time Trump does nothing at all, it’s proof that he is really doing something earthshatteringly epic behind the scenes. It’s what he does. He’s a showman. Obviously, he’s playing 47-D chess while the rest of us are still trying to open the Chutes and Ladders box. He’s probably saving the reveal to use as leverage to secure a third term, which would definitely be frustrating in the short term, but we’ve already waited nearly sixty-two years! What’s a few more months? Especially if it means another four glorious years of promises (eventually) kept! Either way, when he does find that perfect moment to unleash the beast, the collective outrage will rival the time he threatened to give the Statue of Liberty back to France and somehow still ended up winning a second term. It’s brilliant—completely under the radar, but 100% effective. Plus, if you take the number 27 (the numerical value of the letters J-F-K) and multiply it by 114 (the number of Diet Cokes Trump drinks in an average month) and divide that by 46 (the average of Trump’s two presidential terms) and then you round down, you get the number 66, which is the gematria number for ‘to prevail or succeed,’ so, I mean, how much more obvious can you get?”

I was ready to go to bed, frankly relieved that I didn’t have to start sifting through thousands of decades-old documents, when it happened. The files fell into the National Archives with a deafening thud. All 80,000 pages.

The now-redeemed “gullible MAGA cult” celebrated bigly on X, peppering their posts with #promiseskept and #maximumtransparency and #letsbleepinggo, before any of them had even clicked a single link or confirmed whether the files were indeed entirely unredacted. (Spoiler: They were not. But you knew that.)

The recently-deceased New York Times rose briefly from her grave to assure faithful readers that there was definitely nothing new or interesting in the massive tranche of controversial pages that have been kept from the public under Fort Knox-level security for decades. Really.

Obviously, it’s going to take intrepid internet sleuths a minute to unearth any meaningful dirt. Folks posting “proof,” for example, that prior to his death, JFK Jr. called Biden a traitor, were quickly shot down with reader-added context to the previously-released paper. One post will insist, “After reading this I am now 100% sure the Israeli government killed JFK,” and the very next alludes to undeniable evidence that “a small group within the CIA was responsible.”

A GROK summary of the dump included this:

“Today’s release of approximately 80,000 pages of previously classified files on March 18, 2025, ordered by President Donald Trump and now available through the National Archives, contains several elements that could implicate the CIA in the context of John F. Kennedy’s assassination—or at least raise questions about its actions.”

The AI synopsis adds that “no direct order to assassinate JFK is documented” and “The lack of a ‘smoking gun’ keeps the lone-gunman narrative intact officially.” Not that I trust artificial intelligence to give me the raw, unbiased truth—nor do I believe the lone-gunman story is even remotely possible—but this certainly suggests that the “new information” is not going to be a global game-changer.

2nd Smartest Guy in the World did the most comprehensive dive I’ve seen so far into what was and wasn’t revealed yesterday on his substack, which I highly recommend if you’re hungry for the highlights.

For now, I mostly have questions. First, and rhetorically, is this whole circus nothing but an attempt to distract us from the Epstein files they promised us and then furiously backpedaled on? Considering that the bad guys in the Epstein case are likely still alive whereas the ones who conspired to kill Kennedy are almost definitely dead… where’s the ire about that? Or at least, an official White House update? Why did Trump ultimately decide to release information that he previously described as “far too incriminating to ever share with the American people” during his first term? When did it become the public’s job to comb through historic records to solve the biggest whodunnit in history? They’ve had this info since before I was born. Would it have been so incredibly tedious to publish a one-page executive summary—or even a one sentence one!—with links to the backup?

LMK what you think about the latest bombshell-that-wasn’t in the comments.