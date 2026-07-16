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ConcernedCitUSA's avatar
ConcernedCitUSA
1h

In the process of leaving Virginia fo North Carolina as soon as my husband retires in May. Currently pay $10k in property taxes in VA. In NC a similar home on more land will be around $3.5k for taxes. General cost of living is 30% less as well. And don't get me started with the politics that Nov 2025 delivered.

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
1h

PBD and Tom recently discussed this on an episode of his podcast. Their biggest point?

The ultra-rich are not nearly as tied to manufacturing (physical factories) as they were decades ago. I cannot remember exact numbers, but the point was that it is far easier for "The Rich" to leave and move somewhere else today than in decades past. In other words, wealth is far more mobile than it used to be.

In that same episode, they discussed the trillions that have already left CA and the landslide of trillions getting ready to leave because they put the 5% wealth tax on the ballot for November.

I was discussing this very topic years ago with a friend who manages a flooring mill. He said something that sticks with me to this day... "Have you ever tried working for a poor person?"

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