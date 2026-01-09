Jenna’s Side

Janet
2h

Cali has again lost 20% of its oil refining capacity, along with the previous losses as the companies pull out of the state because over regulation and rank stupidity and corruption . Newscum orders dams destroyed, because of “environment “ so that power source is dwindling. Renewables are so corrupted they could never, ever take over. Gas will soon be 8 to 12 dollars a gallon and the state is leaking productive citizens like a sieve. Because of the law to replace gas station underground tanks with double wall ones, small gas stations are folding (1 million bucks average to replace). Some small communities don’t have a gas station anymore and the fire department has to drive 20 miles each way to fill up their fire equipment. Such is just a tiny part of Newscum failure. Mr. Shirley better wear a projectile proof vest now. The left is going after him.

DJL
3h

Newscum as president would be worse than Heels Up Harris as president. God help us if that happens. But elections are fake so buckle up frens

