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Janine Melnitz's avatar
Janine Melnitz
6h

The CIA really does need to be torn apart at the roots and thrown to the wind. Yesterday and Massie house resolution was passed unanimously to reveal the names of all that took slush fund money to pay off sexual misconduct…that will be a fun list to read. Since it’s a house resolution, it does not need to go through the senate.

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
6h

"Whether this hearing leads to genuine accountability or just another thick stack of redacted PDFs is anyone’s guess. But at least somebody finally took the caution tape off the crime scene." Anyone's guess... However, Trump told Pulte yesterday to "declass everything". What does the word 'everything' really mean? As soon as Bill Clinton et al figure out what 'is' means, we'll try to answer that. Great column, Jenna! Read Chaos

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