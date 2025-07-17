Well, that didn’t last long. Remember last year’s historic federal court ruling that said, in no uncertain terms, “We definitely shouldn’t be dumbing kids down by putting a known neurotoxin in their drinking water”? Yeah, well, the EPA would like to un-remember it. Instead of accepting the judgment, reviewing the science, and maybe considering something radical like doing their job and protecting the public, they’ve decided to appeal. Because why comply with a verdict backed by decades of research and your own buried toxicology reports when you could spend taxpayer dollars protecting fluoride like it’s a priceless family heirloom?

EPA: “Sorry, kids, Jimmy gets the fluoride. But who wants the antique mercury thermometer and the asbestos baby blanket?”

To be clear: this wasn’t a close call. A federal judge found that fluoride at current levels poses an unreasonable risk—which is literally the EPA’s threshold for triggering regulatory action. That ruling wasn’t culled from conspiracy theories or crunchy mom blogs. It was based on extensive evidence, including a mountain of peer-reviewed studies, a landmark JAMA Pediatrics meta-analysis linking fluoride to IQ loss in children, and even the National Toxicology Program’s own report showing clear neurodevelopmental harm. Not “potential.” Not “hypothetical.” Documented, replicated, statistically significant harm. Especially to babies in utero. But instead of taking that once-in-a-century opportunity to clean up a toxic mess, the EPA basically said, “Hold my hydrofluorosilicic acid.”

Even better, now they’re tag-teaming the appeal with the American Chemistry Council, the American Fluoridation Society (whose entire purpose is to “educate the public about the benefits and safety of fluoridated water” hahahahaha), and, naturally, the American Dental Association—because nothing says “we care about children’s health” like partnering with the people who sell cavity rinse and lobby for mass medication via municipal plumbing.

It’s worth pointing out that this decision didn’t come from RFK Jr., who has been calling for the end of water fluoridation for more than a decade. Nope—it came from the Department of Justice, specifically from the Solicitor General, who reports not to HHS or the EPA, but to Pam Bondi and the White House. Pam Bondi. Why she’s involved in a public health decision about drinking water is another one of those bureaucratic mysteries, like why the FDA lets breakfast cereal make more health claims than a prescription statin or how the EPA classifies fluoride as a hazardous waste—unless you drink it. Bondi rose to fame for being Florida’s first female AG and later, for defending Trump during his first impeachment trial. One has to wonder what exactly qualifies her to weigh in on fluoride toxicology—aside from maybe being a walking billboard for whitening toothpaste?

From a round-up of health lies featuring fluoride I published more than a year ago:

As is often the case, the folks calling the shots know all of this—and we know they know. And yet here we are, once again, watching them attempt to undo an issue’s single sliver of sanity.

Most of Europe has already banned or abandoned fluoridation. Why? Because swallowing fertilizer byproduct isn’t just weird—it’s dangerous. But here in America, apparently our leaders don’t think people deserve clean, hazard-free water. Of course, admitting the truth would mean acknowledging that they’ve been poisoning us wrong for 80 years—and that hundreds of millions of Americans were exposed to a brain-damaging substance under the guise of dental care (thus opening the door to costly liability lawsuits). Whoops.

The (former?) Kennedy Coalition is losing it on X. Political commentator Lauren Lee is calling the appeal “a stunning betrayal of the MAHA movement” (and claims that it’s “almost certainly happening without Trump’s knowledge,” which I find difficult impossible to believe). “I've had it. The Epstein affair was bad, but blocking FDA from removing fluoride from water is a step too far. Bondi is AWFUL. She has got to go,” fumed user Rosemarie Cereghino. “Why The Hell Is The Trump Administration Trying To Keep Fluoride In The Water?” wrote Alex Jones, using extra-compelling Title Case for emphasis. “This Is Pissing Me Off!"

In case you never really stopped to think about it, I’ll point out that the justification for this whole mess is cavity prevention. That’s it. Yes, the federal government is deeply, passionately invested in your dental health. That’s why SNAP benefits will happily cover soda, candy, and neon-colored snack cakes by the crate… but not toothpaste, vitamins, or an actual visit to the dentist. So be sure to swallow your periodontist-approved drain cleaner, kids—it’s the only federally-approved dental plan we’ve got.

The bright spot in this dark mess? At least people are paying attention—and calling for action. Stand for Health Freedom has launched The People v. Central Power—a national campaign to stop the EPA’s appeal and (hopefully) pull the plug on forced fluoridation. The initiative is demanding accountability, informed consent, and a hard pass on the decades-long experiment of sneaking industrial poison into drinking water in the name of “cavity prevention.”

From the Stand for Health Freedom campaign.

The site lets you send a quick, customizable message to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin urging him to drop the appeal. (The Fluoride Action Network also has a host of resources for folks itching to fight this atrocity.) Should we have to do this? Absolutely not. Must we do it anyway? Only if we care about posterity and public health.

The EPA is scheduled to file its appeal by tomorrow, July 18, so don’t dawdle. Do it now. (It literally takes two minutes.) Worst case scenario, they ignore you—but at least your conscience will be cleaner than your tap water.

No poll today, folks, just a plea to make your voices heard. Thanks as always for reading, sharing, caring, weighing in, and being part of the Team Jenna’s Side. ;)