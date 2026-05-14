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Jenna’s Side

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The RISE Report's avatar
The RISE Report
5h

I'm 80 years old. I own one 1991 Fender Precision bass guitar, 5,000 books, two pairs of jeans, one very sharp kitchen knife, a Vitamix, one shotgun and three wonderful kids. And that's all I need.

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Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
5h

I use my watermelon knife to cut pineapple. I’m just a rebel like that. 😎

Bad ass as always. 🙌🤬🍑😘

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