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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
7mEdited

Rick Beato had an interesting take on this recently, could be a solution:

https://youtu.be/YTLnnoZPALI

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1 reply by Jenna McCarthy
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ASensibleMan
3hEdited

Well the upside on the jobs front is that there are still tens of millions of illegals, visa holders, and other foreigners holding jobs in America. There are hundreds of thousands of trucking jobs alone being taken from Americans. There are entire industries (small hotels, gas stations, etc.) that have been handed to foreigners via SBA loans (a practice now finally ending). There are thousands of foreigners teaching in our universities. Working at resorts. Teaching yoga. Working in restaurants. Doing construction. Delivering food. On and on it goes.

There are still a LOT of jobs for Americans, if we just got rid of the foreigners who have taken these jobs. Team Trump should be moving far faster to clean up this mess.

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