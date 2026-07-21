Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
5h

How could it be that, at this juncture in time, everyone does not despise the news and entertainment industries?

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16 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
5h

TDS. Part of the overwhelming insanity that God said would be people calling good bad and bad good.

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