Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
3m

You will own nothing…

(Not the right to choose your own search terms, not the right to choose your own search results, not the right to see our search criteria, etc.)

…and you will be happy.

(Really. We insist.)

(Points CBDC gun at digital wallet)

Now get back to digging. You haven’t met your lithium quota yet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bridget's avatar
Bridget
4m

Right before I got your post in my inbox, I did a Google search and was offered their new AI Mode. My default, without even knowing what it was, was a resounding HELLLLLLLLLLLLLL to the No. I clicked no so quickly I didn't even get a chance to read their BS explanation. As it is I dearly wish I could delete the AI paragraph from their searches altogether.

Excellent job, as usual, Jenna, breaking down our often scary reality into humor and memes :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture