The biggest October surprise was Trump not being sentenced to prison. There were “only” the two assassination attempts on his life. We knew who won the election on Election Night. The incontrovertible landslide victory. Harris’s quick, “dignified, and graceful” *good Lord will they ever stop fawning?* concession speech and promise of a peaceful transition of power. The many media admissions that somehow, again, they overwhelmingly underestimated Trump’s support. The lack of violent left wing protests. Other than the droves of dramatic liberal meltdowns mottling social media like a bad case of syphilis, the uneventful ease following the crushing red wave has some conservatives nervously cracking their metaphorical knuckles.

(And can we just talk about those freakouts—not to be confused with freak-offs—for a sec? I mean, to not only throw an overtired toddler-level temper tantrum, but to film it—likely several times until you get the anger and the angles just right—and then post it publically takes an unfathomable combination of audacity, arrogance, and self-absorption.)

Here are just a few of the pessimistic predictions I’ve stumbled across online in the last day or two:

Of course, the news is gonna news, and doom-and-gloom will always garner the most clicks. Over on free speech platforms where real happenings get reported, the outlook is decidedly sunnier. (This Japanese choir singing “God Bless America” will make you weep, and this mashup of smug, overconfident democrats insisting Donald Trump will never, ever be president again will make you ROFL.)

In parting, I’ll leave you with this delicious clip of Trump promising to restore free speech, dismantle the media censorship complex, and investigate and prosecute violations of federal civil rights laws, elections laws, and a host of other constitutional offenses:

