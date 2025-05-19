Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Pallies's avatar
Tim Pallies
6h

I have a zero acceptance rate for forced medical interventions--with or without associated deaths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mike Myhre's avatar
mike Myhre
6h

Great questions for the pro-poke crowd. The issue is that they won't think through the logic. That is why they continue to get boosters while they watch the boosted catch and spread covid. Why they now support wars, are against green vehicles because of Elon and are against womens rights. They are not thinking for themselves. They are controlled by the puppet masters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture