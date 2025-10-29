Welcome to Wednesday, featuring the single post of the week reserved exclusively for generous paid subscribers. For as little as $1.50 a week—less than you’d pay to park in Manhattan for six minutes—you could be one of them. Don’t forget, annual subs get a free signed book and all paid subscribers get the opportunity to bask in the glory of my Subscriber Spotlight. If FOMO has you reeling, upgrade today for the full Jenna’s Side experience, now with 20% more snark!

There are bad takes, there are delusional takes, and then there’s a woman currently collecting a government paycheck despite not having worked in weeks telling a world-class athlete to “get a real job.”

Hahahaha where’s the lie?

In case you missed it, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—the mixologist turned Congresswoman turned Zohran Mamdani hype-woman—decided to mock swimmer Riley Gaines on X after Gaines posted a photo of AOC (coincidentally doing the Sieg Heil salute) with the caption “we’re being destroyed from within.”

AOC, equipped with the intellectual vigor of a refurbished Roomba, opened her copy of I Know You Are But What Am I: Third Grade Insults for All Ages and cockily fired back:

“Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth.”

She did. She actually put that in print. That’s right: a woman who formerly served screwdrivers for a living—one who laments on her own website “how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women”— is out there publicly dissing a sister for not being first enough.