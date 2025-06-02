Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bridget's avatar
Bridget
7h

Jenna, you deserve a putlitzer for this sentence alone:

"It’s hard to call it “shared decision-making” when one party gets a payout and the other gets myocarditis." 😂😭

I was hoping you'd tackle this and was so happy to see this in my inbox so I could at least briefly laugh about it. I don't even have the oomph to be apoplectic with rage, this whole thing has been taking the wind out of my sails a bit! I know it's an uphill battle but this is a WHOLE. BUNCH. OF BULLSHIT.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Donna LaBruno's avatar
Donna LaBruno
7h

I haven’t taken my daughter to a well child visit in years. The brainwashing and unwillingness to investigate the truth behind vaccines by these mainstream doctors is reprehensible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
141 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture