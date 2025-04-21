Anyone who takes the time to actually listen to Robert F. Kennedy speak (and not just skim the daily parade of scathing headlines hell-bent on discrediting or destroying him) cannot deny that he is both deeply studied in and passionate about children’s health. Last week, the tireless crusader held a press conference to address “the relentless increases in autism” in America, a miracle many families have been desperately awaiting for decades.

CRUNCHY MOMS EVERYWHERE: “Yes! Finally! You see us. You really see us! We knew you wouldn’t let us down.”

THE MEDIA: “Brain Worm Guy Floats Baseless Theories About a Condition That Isn’t Even That Bad.”

In his speech, which I beg everyone to watch, Kennedy highlighted peer-reviewed research and horrific, jaw-dropping statistics and announced a plan to conduct comprehensive, multidisciplinary studies to identify the external factors contributing to the autism explosion. He confronted the tired, threadbare argument that rising autism rates [from less than one in 10,000 in 1970 to one in 31 today in the pediatric population and one in 20 for boys] are due to better screening and diagnosis. “We know what the historic numbers are, and we know what the numbers are today,” Kennedy explained. “It’s time for everybody to stop attributing this to this ideology of epidemic denial.”

Cue the pitchfork mob.

Rather than actually sitting through Kennedy’s entire address—it was thirty whole minutes long, and obviously the journalistic elite don’t have that sort of time—the media all hopped on top of the same, single snippet:

“These are kids who will never pay taxes. They’ll never hold a job. They’ll never play baseball. They’ll never write a poem. They’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted.”

For the record, Kennedy did say those words. But what he did not say was that no autistic child will ever pay taxes or work or write poetry or play baseball; he was speaking specifically of the twenty-five percent of children diagnosed with autism whose condition is considered severe; the ones who, in fact, cannot go to the bathroom or eat or dress on their own; the ones who are completely nonverbal, at risk of self-injury, and will require full-time care and support for the rest of their lives.

His were not cruel or malicious statements; he was simply sharing cruel and malicious truths. To which USA Today’s always inflamed Rex Huppke responded, “As someone who has spent considerable time reporting on autism and having the honor to get to know brilliant and talented autistic children and adults and their families, let me say this to Secretary Kennedy: (Expletive) you. Let me repeat that again, both for my own catharsis and because he deserves it: (Expletive) you, you soulless monster.”

Apparently, I am a fan of soulless monsters !

Let me get this straight, Rex. A man who would like to thoroughly investigate and get to the root cause of something that is debilitating an alarming segment of our youth in terrifyingly accelerating numbers is a soulless monster? No one is saying autistic children aren’t both lovable and deeply loved. I’d bet the overwhelming majority of parents of neurodivergent offspring would wholeheartedly insist they wouldn’t change a single thing about their child if given the chance. But how many expectant parents do you suppose fervently hope and pray for a developmentally-disabled baby? My number is pretty close to zero.

“[Kennedy] is of the belief that once you’re born, that there are environmental toxins that are somehow effecting [your risk of autism], for which he has no evidence,” pharma-worshipping Dr. Paul Offit said on CNN, again taking the very same segment of his speech wholly out of context. “He’s just making it up! I think that when he sort of overdramatizes this—that they’ll never pay taxes, that they’ll never love again—I don’t know if you ever saw that two-year series Love on the Spectrum. That was a reality show. But they can love again, so I’m not sure why he dramatizes it the way he does.”

That Kennedy. So dramatic. I mean, they made a reality show about it, and it was heartwarming and humanizing and everyone loved it! Why are we even talking about this?

Apparently, saying “maybe we should care about the families dealing with the most severe spectrum disorder challenges” is now grounds for media crucifixion. Never mind that Kennedy didn’t call autism contagious or mention the word vaccine even a single time. He did use strong language. He didn’t parrot the prevailing party line. “Doctors and therapists in the past weren't stupid, they weren't missing all these cases,” he maintained. “The epidemic is real.”

DR. PETER HOTEZ (SOUNDING FREAKISHLY LIKE BILL GATES, SERIOUSLY YOU HAVE TO WATCH THE CLIP): “Mr. Kennedy seems to have this fixed belief that vaccines do bad things to kids, and he’s absolutely wrong. I’m really concerned that he’s so fixed on these false links between vaccines and autism and other things that this is going to jeopardize our entire vaccine ecosystem.”

Unless you were making boatloads of money off of vaccines or you were evil to the core of your cold, dead heart, give me one reason you wouldn’t want a possible link between the two studied.

I’ll wait.

The disconnect from reality in the response to Kennedy’s presser is genuinely impressive. MSNBC ran an opinion piece titled, “I’m autistic, and I work. And I made sure to let RFK Jr. know it.” That would be like a drunk truck driver killing a school bus filled with children and another truck driver penning a moving piece in response to the uproar titled, “I drink and drive all the time. And I haven’t killed anyone yet.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker came out swinging on X, tweeting, “RFK Jr’s views are dangerous, misguided, and deeply disturbing. Frankly, his policies will hurt people. I will push back on any attempts to disrupt the health and safety of Illinoisans.” For what it’s worth, this is the man Illinoisans have valiantly working to protect their health and safety:

I’m running out of ways to say “I’m genuinely flummoxed.” The Secretary of Health and Human Services just gave a 30-minute speech asking for real science and real solutions to support some of the most vulnerable children in our country—and the response from public health’s loudest mouthpieces was basically, “Shut up, Conspiracy Man, we all saw a Netflix show and everyone’s fine.”

Surely Bobby knew that this wasn’t going to be an easy row to hoe; but while they’re busy playing whack-a-mole with his reputation, he’s out there busting his hump planting seeds. I know lots of folks are feeling impatient and some have even lost faith completely, but I’m confident we’ll all reap what he’s sown.

