Jenna’s Side

Marc Thimmel
6h

Covid vaccination cannot be proven to have saved even one life. No vaccine has. The simplest way I could put it is that you would have to know a particular individual was with 100% accuracy going to die of the disease they are being vaccinated against.

Just because there is an immunity response to a particular stimulus, does not mean the body is then better prepared to combat the pathogen in question . The only factual thing in vaccine science is that they generate profit.

John Wright
6h

"Vaccines not only saved American lives, they enabled us to get back on our feet economically, they enabled the American economy to recover. [author’s note: Oh, but they didn’t!]”" - I love your "author's notes"!

Does anyone stop to talk about the concept that the economy wouldn't need to get back on it's feet if it hadn't been delivered a knockout blow by the tyranny imposed on us? Personally I still haven't recovered economically.

