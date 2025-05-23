In a historic event witnessed by 59 YouTube viewers, a handful of diligent X users, and at least one intern from The National News Desk, Senator Ron Johnson convened a hearing this week of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations—which apparently is a real thing and not a make-believe entity Johnson anointed with a wax seal and an AI-generated logo. The purpose: to discuss [the appalling, widely known lack of] Covid-19 vaccine safety.

Again.

The title of Senator Johnson’s latest hearing was The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with Covid-19 Vaccines, which sounds compellingly, scandalously newsworthy to me. Unfortunately, the proceedings occurred only in a parallel dimension where journalism hasn't been replaced by pharmaceutical press releases.

CNN? MIA.

USA Today? Totally mum.

Fox News? Nada.

The New York Times? Too busy covering the Slop Life.

The AP? The Atlantic? Newsweek? Reuters? Quieter than a ghost in a graveyard.

Even The Onion completely ignored it, which frankly stings the most.

After Johnson’s powerful introduction, viewers were treated [*imagine sarcasm dripping on that word like freshly-harvested honey*] to a pathetic, Pharma-fanboy diatribe by Senator Richard Blumenthal, who helpfully brought two giant, shouty, lie-splattered signs to flank his face.

Blumenthal painted the familiar, patently false pandemic picture of overwhelmed hospitals, overflowing morgues, viral calamity, and dancing nurses harried healthcare workers before reciting an impassioned Ode to mRNA: “Covid vaccines have saved millions and millions of lives, there’s no scientific question about that. [author’s note: Oh, but there is!] We all know someone who has perished because of Covid-19. [author’s note: Oh, but we don’t!] Vaccines not only saved American lives, they enabled us to get back on our feet economically, they enabled the American economy to recover. [author’s note: Oh, but they didn’t!]”

The majority of the sworn statements, however, were based in scientific reality.

Dr. Jordan Vaughn, President of the Microvascular Research Foundation, criticized health agencies for not issuing an official health alert as soon as Covid vaccine side-effects began to surface. “Literally the job of the FDA, the job of CDC, is to regulate our products and inform practitioners and people about the dangers that they might see as soon as they see them,” Vaughn pointed out. “I have treated approximately 4,000 patients suffering from long Covid and vaccine injury. Many were young and previously healthy, coerced under 2021 federal mandates despite hesitations due to prior infection or health risk. Now disabled, they are dismissed or ignored by the systems that mandated their compliance."

Mainstream media: “You guys want Chipotle or Panera for lunch?”

Dr. James Thorp, an OB-GYN and specialist in Maternal Fetal Medicine with 45 years of clinical experience, testified that his patients were deliberately targeted by the vaccine campaign. “It is difficult to conceive of a more egregious breach of medical ethics by the government-controlled medical-industrial complex than the promotion of Covid-19 vaccines to pregnant women, thereby, through transplacental transfer, effectively vaccinating their unborn and newborn children,” Thorp maintained. “This campaign was not accidental. It was calculated. Pregnant women were targeted deliberately for two reasons: First, women are the primary decision-makers for healthcare across the human lifespan—a known marketing principle. Number two, pregnant women are the most vulnerable patients; if they could be convinced that the vaccine was safe and effective, it would imply that it was safe and effective for everyone.” Thorp went on to reference studies published in 2021 that revealed that the miscarriage rate for women vaccinated in the first trimester was a staggering 82 percent—equivalent to the effects of chemical abortion drugs.

Mainstream media:

Meanwhile, Dr. Peter McCullough brought receipts from the largest autopsy series conducted to date, which found that 73.9 percent of all the deaths examined after Covid vaccination were determined to be directly caused by the jabs. Highlights of his testimony that would have made excellent newspaper pull quotes or chyron captions included:

“Three papers by Nathaniel Mead, a former NIH writer, that contain nearly 1,000 references, have concluded that the risk of Covid-19 vaccination far outweighs any theoretical benefits.”

“I’ve examined thousands of patients with [myocarditis]. Before the pandemic, I had seen just two cases in my entire career.”

“When a product causes death, that demands a black box warning—immediately.”

“I don’t want America to be fooled by this hearing today, thinking that the vaccines saved lives, because they didn’t.”

In conjunction with the hearing, the Subcommittee released a scathing 54-page report, reflecting years of FOIA requests and a summary of 2,473 pages of HHS records, detailing things that used to be called “conspiracies” but are now simply “on page 27.”

“For years, Biden officials at HHS and its subcomponent agencies withheld crucial health information from the Subcommittee and the public,” the report reads. “Many of Chairman Johnson’s more than 70 oversight letters to the Biden administration were either completely ignored or inadequately addressed. Now, under a new administration and a new HHS secretary, HHS is beginning to produce records, pursuant to the chairman’s subpoena, that should have been provided years ago, without redactions, to Congress and the public.”

The analysis makes it clear that the CDC knew about not-mild myocarditis risks from mRNA vaccines as early as February 2021, but didn’t even hint at them openly until late June—after millions of doses had been administered and a fresh crop of mask-and-jab billionaires had already ordered their custom yachts. It also reveals how the FDA swiftly shut down internal proposals to issue potentially lifesaving early warnings, citing concerns about looking “alarmist.” Hahahaha the people who brought us the “winter of severe illness and death” didn’t want to look alarmist. Mkay.

The biggest bombshell, however, wasn’t buried in the data readers of Jenna’s Side could have recited backwards in Pig Latin—it was the media blackout so sweeping, Orwell himself would have deemed it overblown.

These proceedings might as well have taken place on the moon, or in one of Hillary’s scorched email folders. No fact-checkers pounced. No liberal talking heads scoffed. There wasn’t even a snarky, dismissive editorial from WaPo. This hearing wasn’t suppressed. It was ghosted. In 2025, apparently the safest way to keep a scandal from spreading isn’t to deny it—it’s to pretend it doesn’t exist.

The tragic part is, there are still people out there—actual legions of them—who genuinely believe that if the New York Times doesn’t cover it, it never happened. A former real-life friend literally said as much to me.

I’ve said it all along: the media is the virus. And the real pandemic is our terminal case of press-induced amnesia, where news only becomes “real” after it’s been blessed by corporate PR statements disguised as journalism.

The data from this hearing was damning. The testimonies were fact-filled and passionate. And once again, the press response was deafening silence—buried between another Pfizer ad and a puff piece on Kylie Jenner.

Despite the sweeping headline-mafia blindness, within a day of the hearing, the FDA instructed Pfizer and Moderna to update the warning labels on their products to expand the risk category and increase the incidence numbers. “It’s not a removal but it’s a step in the right direction,” said the fearless Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on X. “We know that we would like to have it all done with one swoop of the pen, but this is Washington and this is politics. We’ve got to keep the pressure on, we’ve got to keep coming to D.C., we’ve got to let people know that MAHA is real, and that we’re going to make a difference in the long run.”

I’m actually afraid to see the results of this poll, but as always I welcome your thoughts, feedback, and kind words to one another in the comments. :)

