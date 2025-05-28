Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vee's avatar
Vee
5hEdited

Womyn, shut your back hole and make me a dam sandwitch!

Speling and w0rds dont mater. Whut matters is that I speek my truff and that everyxne heers muh truff with however dam way I choos to xpress mahself with mah own words!

Seriously though, how am I supposed to teach my kids spelling, writing, and reading with this insanity? I'm going to go live with the Amish. Anyone else care to join?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rosemary B's avatar
Rosemary B
5h

we are living in clown world

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture