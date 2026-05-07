Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
3hEdited

My 50 th HS reunion is this fall . The fighting that occurred over the zoom call about the state of out country was toooo much . I honestly shut my mouth and listened, seriously I did . I wished everyone well and hung up. Kudos to all who fight this reverse discrimination… may the light of Our Maker shine brightly on this evil. Per Dr Simone Gold . When truth is replaced with enforced ideology, independent critical thinking disappears.

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Janet
3h

Now I know what I was missing yesterday morning. I was in a bit of a mood, writing angry texts in my head to my extremely woke sister—the one in Ireland, as opposed to the trump hating sister here. I came here way too late in the day. Laughter and a dose of solidarity does indeed take the edge off. 👍🏻😁

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