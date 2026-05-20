Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
4m

“You could have an actual mental breakdown at your desk, and you’d be lucky if one of your coworkers didn’t use the time to poach your sack lunch from the communal refrigerator.” SO TRUE!!!

I’m a baby Gen Xer but there are days that I feel like a “get off my lawn boomer” when I hear about safe spaces and “love and logic parenting”.

Pass me the water hose, I’m thirsty. 😜

Hope you have a great week and I’m glad you repost stuff. I love starting my day with your wisdom and humor.😘

Love ya bad ass! 🤬🍑😘❤️

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
18m

Safe Travels 🤗💞🌞🙏

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