Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vee's avatar
Vee
9h

Jenna is without a doubt the number one rawdogging journalist on planet earth! I would be in the dark about the latest trends without your substack.

This just goes to show that most of Gen Z are just a bunch of attention whores that need to record and document everything they do for clicks. They literally are recording themselves "doing nothing" to insinuate that life is boring without some sort of screen time, but are still using some sort of device that they shouldn't be using for the challenge to record the challenge lol!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sir Tom of Northfield's avatar
Sir Tom of Northfield
10h

Only boring people get bored.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
126 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture