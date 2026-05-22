Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
5hEdited

“May cause anal leakage.

And we ate them anyway.”

No, no we did not. We ran screaming.

Olestra, Olean, oh hells no.

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Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
4h

“I worry that suddenly just because people can pronounce the ingredients, they’ll start stockpiling snacks like pandemic toilet paper.” Same girl, same.

Today is my 1787th day without factory-made potato chips and I don’t miss it. Took me much longer to quit Cheetos but that’s a different story. 😬

I just hate that “rat in an experiment” feeling when I go to the grocery store (or get online or look at magazines in the checkout lane or watch movies or notice the chem trails…).

LOVE the way you inform and encourage me in all your posts. ❤️

FWIW, I like the reposts because there are some I haven’t read yet and I love them.

Safe travels back to Texas you beautiful bad ass. 🤬🍑😘

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