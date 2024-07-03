In today’s episode of What Fresh Twilight Zone Hell Are We Living In Anyway, apparently a bunch of certainly not-corrupt, definitely not democidal elected officials have decided that showering Moderna with a $176 million grant to warp-speed a bird flu vaccine would be an excellent way to spend a sizable chunk of the money they’ve non-consensually appropriated from us via taxation.

For the bird flu. The same bird flu that has currently infected—mildly—a grand total of three humans on the planet. To Moderna. The same Moderna whose main manufacturing plant the FDA found had all manner of quality control issues during peak COVID vaccine production (whoops).

You: You’re lying. Me: Nope. But wait, there’s more! The vaccine in question—and I’m quoting the AP directly here— “uses the same mRNA technology that allowed a rapid rollout of COVID vaccines.” Narrator: Because that was a spectacular success. You: Wow. I guess there’s been some terrifying, exponential surge in cases? Me: Nope. Still just the three mild cases. You: Oh, well then did they make some alarming new discovery about it? Like maybe viral transmission actually isn’t limited to infected-animal-meets-dirty-farmhand but actually spreads through text messages or telepathically or something? Me: That would indeed be alarming. And also, still no. You: But then… what… I mean why… I don’t get it. Narrator: Welcome to the club.

No, ACTUALLY me.

Can you even try to imagine the congressional approval process here?

Speaker Mike Johnson: Okay, kids, thanks for approving last week’s massive and unprecedented Ukraine aid package! Today we’re talking bird flu. Who’s in favor of tossing a couple hundred million at Moderna to fast-track some jabs? Everyone? Excellent! Should we move on to abortion, then?

Yesterday’s celebratory announcement reads like a numbing repeat of just about every other 2020 headline:

Translation: Hey, Moderna. Congrats, here’s a fat wad of cash! We need you to make some vaccines and you can go ahead and skip right over that pesky safety and efficacy testing—it’s an emergency, obviously, so we need this done yesterday! Don’t bother reinventing the wheel, just use that same mRNA technology you used for COVID vaccines. What about blood clots, myocarditis, miscarriages, paralysis, thrombosis, jaundice, hepatitis, tinnitus, sinusitis, cellulitis, conjunctivitis, and simultaneous full body organ failure? You’ve got blanket immunity, remember? Just do your fastest, most mediocre best!

Translation: You know what scares people more than concerns? Growing concerns. Oh, we’ve got those by the freezer truckful.

Translation: COVID was a test run: If we wiggle our noses and *abracadabra!* pull a new vaccine out of our ear, will people willingly take it? Can we get the ones who aren’t so willing to take it if we bribe or threaten them? Alrighty-then! Let’s unleash this year’s public health emergency—and don’t forget its matching vaccine!

In the latest bird flu update posted to the CDC website less than a week ago, they admitted that risk to the public remains low. But, according to a BBC report, “experts want a working vaccine that could be quickly rolled out, in case the virus mutates and becomes a problem.”

Of. Course. They. Do.

It makes sense our bumbling bureaucrats picked Moderna to throw money at, since they were already making and testing a bird flu vaccine. [Eyeroll.] It’s also interesting that we—at least in extra-mainstream circles—hear plenty about the damning “Pfizer trials” but not so much the “Moderna trials,” even though a FOIA request earlier this year resulted in the release of 15,000 pages of documents that the FDA reviewed before approving Moderna’s COVID-19 Spikevax and which are jam-packed with adverse events (including pulmonary embolism, heart attack, miscarriage, lymphoma, and death, which is about as adverse as it gets).

So, as we’ve been predicting and they’ve been promising, here come the bird flu vaccines. And as much as the readers of this stack are likely to think please, ain’t nobody gonna fall for that fuckery again, in reality we both know that hopeless, depressing scores of folks will.

Beyond continuing to sport our worn-out DON’T TREAD ON ME hoodies and DEFUND THE MEDIA baseball caps, what’s a freedom-lover to do? I welcome your suggestions in the comments.

It’s taking SO LONG, you guys.