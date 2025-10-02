Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

User's avatar
Andy's avatar
Andy
6h

“Maxwell Mancave” wins!

I remember seeing an ad for a tent rental in a Palo Alto backyard for $900 a month. So there’s “Mawell Tent in a Tech Bro’s Backyard.”

6 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
6h

I recently discovered that it costs $700 per month just to rent a spot for a camper that has electrical and sewer hookup. The electricity cost is NOT included.

You might think this is on a beach on the coast.

No. It’s in central Ohio on a lake with a playground.

I about fell over.

11 replies
