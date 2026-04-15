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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
12h

We've been through this so many times. And though it sounds callous, the only way we can get through losing a pet is to find another one. You and your family have my deepest sympathies over the loss of Lola.

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12 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
12h

Oh friend. There is nothing like the brutal, beautiful pain of loving and losing a pet. Not for me anyway. This is a beautiful tribute to Lola. You and your crew are in my prayers. May your grief be deep and full - don’t hold back. Leave nothing behind so you can move on. She will always be with you. Hugs to my favorite bad ass. ❤️

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