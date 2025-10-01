Here it is—the single post of the week reserved exclusively for generous paid subscribers. If FOMO has you reeling, upgrade today for the full Jenna’s Side experience, now with 20% more snark! (Remember, annual subs get a free signed book and all paid subscribers get the opportunity to bask in the glory of my Subscriber Spotlight.) Thank you for helping me turn humor into groceries. :)

Remember at last month’s contentious Senate Finance Committee hearing—when Senator Maria “I Want All the Jabs” Cantwell proudly whipped out her dusty How Vaccines Helped All But Eradicate Diseases (that’s the actual title) chart before calling RFK Jr. a charlatan and insisting that “the history on vaccines is very clear?” Well, the HHS secretary just dropped a seven-minute demolition of her “vaccines did all the work” graphic and I have to say, it is glorious. Of course, the second he said, “gold-standard science” and “vaccine injuries,” half the internet reached for their favorite Iron Lung JPEG like it was an EpiPen. You could practically hear the keyboards clackety-clack-clacking:

“HAVE YOU FORGOTTEN ABOUT POLIO?”