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Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
6h

There is big money and political power to be grifted from race baiting. It is reassuring to read that the Black community on X was rejecting the race baiting complex.

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Sheila's avatar
Sheila
6h

I'm sad for the black grandparents that lived and fought through the horrors of the civil rights movement and now stare in shocked disbelief at these black teenagers who have no common sense or decency. If someone pushes you, push them back... heck give them a bloody nose... bite their finger... but murder??! Doesn't even make sense...

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