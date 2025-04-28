Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan McCarthy's avatar
Dan McCarthy
2h

I am constantly asked "oh are you *still* going on about that?" and told "you really need to move on now". Well yes, I *am* still "going on" about it. And no, I *will not* be moving on until I see people going to jail. It was the most egregious and disgusting crime against humanity in our lifetimes and I'm glad to see Jenna not letting it go either.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Juju's avatar
Juju
2h

I have a sneaky outside suspicion Trump wore a blue suit on purpose while his wife dressed to the strictest sense of the requested norm just to let the media get frenzied. 🤣 He knew there would be other blue suits too. He’s the king of trolls after all. Lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture