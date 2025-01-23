I spent my college freshman year spring break in the Florida Keys with friends. Thirty-six years later, I can’t quite call the trip memorable—on account of the massive quantities of alcohol that were consumed and the fuzzy recall that tends to follow a seven-day bender you enjoyed three-plus decades ago *I am in no way advocating or endorsing this, kids, and definitely do not try this at home*—but one thing will forever and inextricably be associated with that debauched holiday: peach schnapps.

To this day, a whiff of the stuff turns my stomach and makes the inside of my mouth sweat. (True story.) Hell, even an overripe peach can elicit a similarly unpleasant reaction. It’s a visceral response; a defense mechanism; my wise and wonderous body’s way of whispering, “Danger alert! Hold up! Remember how badly this stuff wrecked us that one time? Proceed with extreme caution.”

Anyone: “… and then you just top it off with a quick splash of Peach Schn—” Me:

I believe the word is trigger.

Triggers are born of trauma, which is why the pandemic produced so many of them. Words like “mandate” and “the science” used to be basically benign; now they make my blood boil. “Safe and effective” was both objective and reassuring; these days it’s an invitation to investigate; the mother of all misinformation; a plea to stay far, far away. Boosters were car seats for big kids, masking was a word to describe tape, and herd immunity was something a farmer wished upon his sheep. Of all the many triggers Covid created, one has traced an indelible path from harmless to hazardous in my brain like no other: vaccine.

Imagine my nausea dismay when on Trump’s first full day of his second official term, he invited not the world’s most renowned medical researchers or cancer surgeons or even that one fellow who graduated at the top of his class from the Royal College but a trio of tech bros to speak at a press conference on… the future of medicine.

If you had to guess what the future of medicine is in this context—as in, according to some computer geeks summoned by the same guy who won’t backpedal a single inch on the deadly, unmitigated disaster that was Operation Warp Speed—in a single phrase, what would it be?

Surely you already know the answer absent of my little poll, and the gist is this: These Doctors of Technocracy (Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman, and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son) believe that AI is going to revolutionize healthcare by—wait for it—being able to analyze a blood sample to detect cancer and then within 48 hours [Operation Ultra Mega Quantum Mach Speed Plus!] creating a personalized mRNA vaccine for that unique individual that will obliterate only the harmful cells. Go ahead and ring that bell, baby—you’re cancer-free the same week you were diagnosed! All the vaccines for thee! Squee! (*It ain’t free!)

People are rightfully pissed about that mRNA vaccine part of “The Stargate Project,” as this proposed AI infrastructure is known. After all, ICYMI, published, peer-reviewed studies have shown that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have killed millions [*not a typo] of people—and harmed or incapacitated countless more. The best analogy I can come up with is if Apple suddenly (and proudly!) announced they were going to start outfitting their smartphones with the exact same battery that was recalled after hundreds of models spontaneously caught fire or exploded. The OG meme comes to mind.

“Get me off the planet,” Yankee Doodle Soup contributor and Disinformation Dozen hero Dr. Ben Tapper wrote on X. “Second day in office and he’s pushing a cancer vaccine? Are you kidding me? Make no mistake. This will cause more harm than good. Health doesn’t come from a needle.”

My friend Brad Skistimas, the dissident musician known as Five Times August, went on a similar tear, scoffing, “Who’s excited about getting their warp-speeded AI generated MRNA vaccines?? #MAHA” and “Yes. We definitely need more vax warp-speeding because apparently nobody has had the balls to tell [Trump] how badly it worked out the first time around [SMH emoji].”

And Ben Raue, AKA Plant Based Ben on IG, summed up my own stance succinctly: “For the record,” he wrote, “I will continue to not take medical advice from unqualified billionaires with an agenda. Vaccines are not the answer to cancer.”

The optimists in the crowd, like outspoken cancer researcher and oncologist William Makis, MD, are generously giving Trump the benefit of the doubt on this one:

Brownstone Institute fellow Toby Rogers adds some critical context:

Podcaster Joe Rambo seems to agree, suggesting that giving the likes of Ellison, Altman, and Son [which sounds like but is not, in fact, a family plumbing business] a public platform is one of those “5D chess moves” Trump is supposedly notorious for.

Surprisingly, in yesterday’s Coffee & Covid post, the brilliant Jeff Childers brushed off Ellison’s cancer claims as a bad example of AI’s potential in medicine (without even some snarky speculation about what in the actual muck Trump was thinking by hosting these yahoos and then staying mum on mRNA):

I have to forcibly swallow my innate urge to quip “I guess time will tell!” especially since just this week my beloved reader Vee shared a James Delingpole substack [*James is a proud and vocal member of Team Trump-Was-Selected-Not-Elected] with this rather insulting, simplistic intro:

“Time will tell” is one of my least favourite phrases, especially when - as so often - I see it being deployed by some semi-awake person on social media urging us to be more cautious with our gloomy prognostications because, hey, it’s too early to judge and we might yet be pleasantly surprised.

But mightn’t we, though? Be pleasantly surprised? I know, my Pollyanna is showing again. Don’t lie to me: Does it make my butt look big? In the early days of the tech revolution, “experts” dismissed personal computers as a passing fad. Mobile phones would be a short-lived luxury reserved for the wealthy. E-commerce, though convenient, was a novelty that could never replace brick-and-mortar stores. December 21, 2012 came and went without a Mayan Apocalypse, Y2K was literally much ado about nothing, and we have yet to visit Mars, no less build a single tiny home there. In too many cases to count, time told an almost universally unexpected story.

Yes, as I type, an unnerving flurry of fingers is frantically pointing to Trump as a pawn in the globalist’s depopulate-and-surveil game. (Don’t even get me started on the Digital ID Entry-Exit Tracking System he’s promising to put in place “on land, in sea, and in [the] air.” You can expect a smackdown of that one in the very near future.) The believers out here desperately wanted our new-old Commander in Chief to call a Day One press conference—ideally with Bobby glued to his side and a few feisty folks like Doc Malik, Peter McCullough, Aseem Malhotra, and Del Bigtree fielding questions—to highlight the dangers of the Covid death jabs and announce their plans to a) promptly prosecute the perpetrators and b) prevent a similar democide from ever happening again. We don’t want to hear Bobby insist, for the eleventy billionth time, that he’s not anti-vaccine, he just wants to make sure vaccines are appropriately tested for safety and efficacy. We want him to shout from the rooftops—while waving the receipts we know he has, if it’s not too much trouble—that no vaccines have *ever* been appropriately tested for safety and efficacy. We want Peter Doocy to ask the panel point-blank if Operation Warp Speed was a grave mistake, and then we want POTUS himself to step forward and admit that yes, it most certainly and tragically was—and that he’s going to swiftly and mercilessly punish every last party involved (after explaining how his own participation and lack of groveling until this point is in fact guiltless, of course).

Could there be a reason (that isn’t nefarious) this isn’t happening? Sure! Trump could be “trying to capture the Billionaire Nerds instead of shunning them,” as John Leake suggests. Could Trump & Co have conned the world—again—as substacker 2nd Smartest Guy is insisting? Absofreakinglutely.

Well? Which is it? Alas and with apologies to Mr. Delingpole… only time will tell.

It’s a torturous thing, this waiting for the telling-of-time. It’s not as if the coin toss in question is between paper and plastic or Red Vines and Twizzlers. We’re talking about a white hat salvation operation that’s going to expose the swamp and return America to glory (and hopefully eradicate that annoying income tax) or the absolute, bloody end of freedom, prosperity, and modern life as we know it. The coin doesn’t have a secret third side with kinda more of the same with maybe some more government spying but dirt-cheap groceries or something on it. It’s heaven or hell. Win or lose. Pass or fail. Ride or die.

Interestingly, Elon Musk (who’s an official part of Trumplandia unlike the not-plumbers) is publicly pooh-poohing the Stargate Project.

And citizen journalists are busily connecting dots.

Remember Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird? The entire town was convinced he was a dangerous recluse when in reality he was quietly protecting the Finch children. Flip that coin and you’ve got fauxlanthropath Bill Gates and his slew of global “charity initiatives” that some people actually still fall for. What I’m saying is that it’s an indisputable fact that things are not always what they seem.

The defense would like to enter Exhibit A:

Do you think there’s a fish’s chance in a frying pan that this is all part of Trump’s Big Expose? Will he ever acknowledge the carnage he had a hand in creating? Or are you bet-the-farm convinced we just overwhelmingly elected our own executioner fa la la la la kittens and sunshine? I can’t wait for your comments. For real.

