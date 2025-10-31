Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindi's avatar
Cindi
8h

We’ve kept the porch light dark for several years now, sipping vino in front of the fire. BUT! This year is special, as my 1st grandbaby 👶 was born about 1:30 this morning so I’ll have reason to love the holiday now

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Jean Louise's avatar
Jean Louise
8h

What a perfect way to start what I also have been dreading… the parade of trampy pre-teens and horror celebrated. We at least have some adorable little toddlers with responsible parents in the neighborhood so I will be passing out candy… but also saying a few spiritual warfare prayers. Every year the yard decorations get darker and creepier and this year it’s out of control. Horror movie villains that move and talk (scaring our pups to death as we walk by), bloody body parts hanging from trees, entire crime scenes acted out. 😩

Maybe I’m just getting old but I miss the days of my sweaty plastic Snow White mask and receiving homemade popcorn balls and wax teeth.

Thanks as always for your wit and sarcasm!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
146 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture