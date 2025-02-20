I think it’s previously been established here that with the exception of anytime Nate Bargatze makes an appearance on the show, SNL has morphed into something only slightly less funny than a funeral. Predictably, the show’s recent 50th anniversary special had more misses than hits, including cameos by Kim Kardashian and an excessively spray-tanned Ryan Reynolds. The unequivocal low-light, as you have likely heard, starred a MAGA hat-sporting Tom Hanks *who may or may not be a pedophile; nobody’s really bothering to look into that* killing it on Black Jeopardy and then refusing to shake the host’s hand.

You know, because Trump supporters are all racists.

I know it’s “you’re;” THAT’S WHY IT’S FUNNY.

Can you imagine, for one horrifying minute, a late-night [supposed] comedy show cold open featuring a vagina beanie-clad Carrie Underwood cuddling with her on-screen daughter and saying, “Actually, honey, I wanted to abort you, but Donald Trump was president, so that little dream went—whoosh!—right down the toilet. Not literally though, or you wouldn’t be here!”

Of course you can’t. Because Hollywood’s liberal elite would never make fun of their own deranged base. They wouldn’t create a clichéd progressive character who was, for example, a social justice-obsessed they/them who hyperventilates at the sight of an American flag and sues their local bakery for not offering gluten-free, carbon-neutral, non-binary cupcakes. It’s far easier to stick to the redneck Trump voter trope, even though that guy’s candidate won the election in a landslide, got more votes than any sitting president in history, and packs stadiums like he’s the political equivalent of Taylor Swift.

Here’s the kicker: It’s not SNL grotesquely stereotyping an undeniable majority of the country that’s newsworthy. It’s the part about “MAGA melting down” because they “couldn’t handle” [that one from our buddy Miles Klee again!] the side-splitting bigoted Trumper bit that has the mockingbird media reeling.

“Supporters of President Donald Trump have big, bad, uncomfortable feelings towards beloved actor Tom Hanks because he made fun of them for being racist [emphasis mine] on Sunday’s 50th anniversary special for “Saturday Night Live,” HuffPo wrote, before sharing a half-dozen mixed, sometimes profane reactions pulled from X.

During a contentious CNN roundtable, Republican strategist Lance Trover called the skit “not true and not funny,” while civil and criminal attorney Donte Mills *do not ask me what he’s doing on this panel* hilariously insisted, “[The right is] going to control the narrative. They’re going to pick up on these morsels and try to blow it out of proportion, and say, ‘Oh, the left are being mean, that’s why you should never go back to them.’”

I mean, he does have a point.

I get it; humor is subjective [*takes lint roller to I’M NOT FOR EVERYONE sweatshirt*]. One gal’s Monty Python is another gal’s Ishtar. Tell me in that brutally honest way you do what you thought of the way SNL chose to celebrate a half-century of self-congratulatory political pandering. Were you offended, amused, agnostic, or asleep in another room? Don’t hold back (but as always, be kind).

In the meantime, enjoy this old, actually amusing sketch sort-of mocking TDS before it had a name. You’re welcome. ;)

Buy me a cup of coffee!