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Suzanne J Patterson's avatar
Suzanne J Patterson
10h

My brilliant granddaughter (yeah, I'm biased, but she is objectively exceptional) didn't even consider applying to Harvard or Yale. And I'm glad. She was accepted to her first-choice school with a full ride, 4-year scholarship. Would she have gotten that from Harvard or Yale? Who knows. I'm just glad that she didn't even consider them. They represent all that is wrong with academia today and are bastions of left-wing politics. The world would be better off if they both closed down.

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
10h

Make Blue Books Great Again! No laptops, no smartphones, just a pencil and a blue book. Good luck kids! And who cares if the TAs grading those blue books will be annoyed, that’s just a bonus!

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