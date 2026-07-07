Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
9h

It’s nice to see the American Revolutionary Spirit is still alive. Destroying Flock cameras is today’s version of dumping tea in Boston’s harbor. I’m also all for taking down Somali flags in front of certain Blue City Halls, during the Independence Day holiday.

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
9h

"It's not that I have something to hide. I have nothing I want you to see."

- Amanda Seyfried's character in the movie Anon.

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