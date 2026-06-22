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KatWarrior's avatar
KatWarrior
8h

Jenna, I read your old blog exchange and thank you for sharing! To say it is sad, depressing, and disappointing is an understatement. But, everyone in this comment section should take a few minutes to read it.

Mattias Desmet (Mass Formation), I believe is accurate in his theory of people. They can be categorized into three separate groups. Deluded 100%, understand what’s going on a bit, but choose to sit on a fence, and the rest see things very clearly.

I “fear” that the first two groups comprise approximately 75% plus of the population.

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Roberta Stack's avatar
Roberta Stack
10hEdited

Call me cynical but I don’t think anything will come of this. I’ve had disdain for Fauci since the aids crisis. He’s an evil SOB. I just would like to see him in handcuffs.

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