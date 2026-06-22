Tulsi Gabbard celebrated her last day as Director of National Intelligence not with a cheap sheet cake and a few awkward goodbyes, but by dropping a bureaucratic bombshell aimed squarely at Dr. Anthony Fauci’s role in the origins and handling of COVID-19. The allegation isn’t just that the Patron Saint of Six Feet Apart behaved badly. It’s that half the intelligence community—of which Gabbard was effectively chief—spent years protecting him like he was the last working printer in Washington.

Nevertheless, social media has become one long, unbroken orgy of “WE GOT THE LITTLE WEASEL!” and “THE TRUTH IS FINALLY OUT!”

Watch her full speech here .

And maybe I’m the weird one here, but I keep waiting for someone to answer the Dumbo-sized question in the room: If this is literally the smoking, fingerprint-stained gun we’ve all been hunting for... why did these people stuff it in a drawer labeled “nothing to see here” and move on?

Seriously. It feels like watching a coworker rage quit in a blaze of glory, storm toward the exit, and then turn around at the last second and announce loudly, “Oh, by the way, Janice in accounting has been putting arsenic in the coffee for years.”

Even though—as regular readers are well aware—my glass is typically overflowing, celebrating the gotcha feels… a little naive. Because we’ve been here before. We know how this goes:

Step one: Reveal shocking misconduct.

Step two: Trend for 72 hours.

Step three: Share a bunch of memes.

Step four: Move on.

It’s like someone discovering a cure for a plague that stopped existing in the Middle Ages. Congratulations on your findings, I guess.

Depending on whom you ask, Fauci is guilty of funding deadly gain-of-function research and lying to Congress about it under oath—twice; shaping the false “natural origins” narrative; pushing lockdowns that caused catastrophic collateral damage; championing worthless mandates that fractured the country; overseeing guidance that damaged an entire generation of children; greenlighting lethal hospital protocols that likely killed more people than the virus he helped create; and somehow becoming a millionaire while insisting, with a straight face, that he was just “following the science.” (Which is a weird thing for the guy who claimed he was The Science™ to say, but whatever.)

If Gabbard’s document haul truly establishes the sort of misconduct she’s alleging, shouldn’t the rest of us be furious? Not just at Fauci—although make no mistake, he deserves all of the universe’s collective ire and also to spend the remainder of his years wearing ankle shackles in a moldy, windowless cave—but at every official who had access to this information and apparently was planning to wait until Elon Musk’s descendants colonized Mars to release it?

It’s one thing to get something wrong. It’s another to form what appears to be the governmental equivalent of a middle-school blood pact where everyone agrees nobody’s going to tell the teacher who broke her apple-shaped mug.

It’s a theory at least.

I know, I know. There are protocols. Declassification procedures. Interagency reviews. Legal exposure. People with families and mortgages and retirement accounts who decided that being right isn’t worth being destroyed over. I understand all of that. I do. And I’m tired of understanding it. Because at some point “the system made it impossible” stops being an explanation and starts being an excuse. Americans simply want the truth. We deserve the truth. The truth, apparently, operates on its own timeline. And that timeline seems to involve waiting until absolutely everyone responsible is either gumming pudding in a memory care facility, irrevocably pardoned, or dead.

Like the Twitter Files, the Epstein Files, the Durham Report, the Snowden leaks, JFK assassination records, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and pretty much every last thing related to CONVID, this “bombshell” raises a crucial question: WHERE—AND WHEN—IS THE ACCOUNTABILITY?

I’ll just leave this right here. ;)

A thousand-page PDF isn’t accountability. A press conference isn’t accountability. A declassification stamp isn’t accountability. Those are a starting point… a place you begin when your goal is justice.

Likewise, document dumps aren’t justice. Justice is what happens after the documents. It’s the subpoenas. Indictments. Trials. Tribunals. Sentences… fully executed.

Apparently accountability and justice now consist of uploading a really big stack of papers and hoping somebody else takes it from there.

The near-complete media blackout would be comical if it weren’t so consequential. The highest-ranking intelligence official in the United States accuses the highest-paid public servant in all of history of essentially causing a pandemic that decimated the global economy and killed millions of people around the world and, oh yeah, the federal spy machine was fully aware of it the entire time, and also former President Obama is under criminal investigation for his role in the conspiracy and… crickets?

If you’re a member of the press and none of that keeps you up at night, the internet is filled with free mental health diagnostic tools you may wish to explore.

♫ If you want to read the extremely depressing first-hand account of an exchange I had with a lefty former-friend explaining why liberals like their news curated in exactly this way, it lives in infamy on my dusty old blog. ♫

Maybe there are perfectly good reasons the documents weren’t released sooner. Maybe it’s part of a broader strategy that will be revealed… eventually. I certainly hope so. But if the big accomplishment turns out to be, “We finally let you read what we already knew,” forgive me if I leave the cork in the champagne bottle.

Seriously, tips mean EVERYTHING.

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Quick note: I’ve mentioned this before, but some folks may not realize that Substack rewards posts that get lots of likes with greater visibility.



If you enjoyed this one, would you kindly hit the little heart on your way out the door? TIA, mean it.

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