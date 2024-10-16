You really shouldn’t—nobody should, honestly—but if you need one final, nail-in-the-coffin bit of evidence that Kim Jong-un or a rabid badger or a jar of expired mayonnaise would be a better presidential pick than Kamala Harris before you head to the polls, I present to you John Jacobson, Jr.

DISCLAIMER: Hopefully my faithful followers know that my first goal in bringing you information via this substack is always to be factual; my second objective (fine, call it first-and-a-half) is to be funny. I have to confess, right here up front, that I’m genuinely not sure I can achieve the latter due to today’s gruesome subject matter, but it fired me up to the point that not writing about it wasn’t an option, so I’m going to do my best. Fa la la la la kittens and sunshine knock knock who’s there the grim reaper sorry.

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid Jacobson’s story thus far, congratulations and apologies. JJJ, AKA the ‘Yacht Killer,’ is the worthless excuse of a human who lured hopelessly naïve Thomas and Jackie Hawks onto their yacht and held them at gunpoint until they forked over their bank info and the boat’s title. Then he tied the couple to the boat’s anchor and dropped them into the ocean to drown before downing some of their beers and enjoying an afternoon of fishing with his accomplices.

Do you want to know why this miserable lowlife was moved to commit such a savage, diabolical, premeditated, unfathomable and unforgivable act? Was he desperate to pay off a gambling debt? Being hunted by a ruthless drug lord? Tripping so hard on LSD that he had no idea what he was doing?

One could only wish.

John Jacobson Jr. killed callously two innocent people so he could use their money to finance a sex-change operation.

A sloppy criminal at best, Jacobson was found, arrested, convicted of murder, and sentenced to death (later downgraded to life in prison without parole, where she—yes, she—remains).

Thanks to Kamala Harris and the generosity of California taxpayers, John Jacobson, Jr. is now Skylar Preciosa Deleon, and she has the shiny new genitalia to prove it. You read that correctly: While serving an immutable life sentence, Skylar got the (free!) boob job and “gender affirming surgery” she literally would have killed for.

“When I was Attorney General,” Harris openly boasted, “I learned that the California Depart of Corrections was standing in the way of surgeries for prisoners… I worked behind the scenes to not only make sure that that transgender woman got the services she was deserving—so it wasn’t only about that case—I made sure that they changed the policy in the state of California so that every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access to the medical care they desire and need. I know it was historic in California, but I believe I was one of the first if not the first in the country who pushed for that policy in a department of corrections.”

The services she was deserving.

To be clear, we are not talking about urgent chemotherapy for a white-collar convict with cancer or lifesaving insulin for a diabetic pickpocket or even a can of Lotrimin for a felon with some pesky jock itch. We are talking about handing over tens of thousands of dollars from the collective state coffers so that a cold-blooded killer feels better in the body he she used to murder innocent people with.

(Officials were planning to throw her a huge castration bash to celebrate, but couldn’t because they had to shell out a whopping $700 per household in Lahaina and $750 (inflation!) to North Carolinians who literally lost every single thing they own.)

On what twisted planet under the influence of which hallucinogenic drugs at the threat of what dire consequences could this ever be justified?

Team Trump took brilliant advantage of the situation by releasing a scathing ad reminding voters, “Kamala’s for they/them. President Trump is for you.”

#FTW

And speaking of killer ads, a Unity Party team of Trump-Kennedy supporters have created a video titled Imagine a Country to help ensure a MAGA/MAHA victory. It was made specifically to capture the emotions tied to the issues voters care about most based on extensive polling. Please enjoy and share widely.

I know that I don’t even have to ask my savvy, sane Jenna’s Side readers what they think of footing the bill for assassins’ gender reassignment surgeries but tell me anyway. Sometimes I need to hear I’m not insane.

Leave a comment