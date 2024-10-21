Remember when getting people to take the safe-and-effective, granny-guarding, ticket-back-to-normalcy, the-virus-stops-with-you Covid vaccines bioweapons was as simple as promising them beer, booze, donuts, dope, dinner with a governor, hot dogs, hunting rifles, Girl Scout cookies, college scholarships, Super Bowl tickets, savings bonds, a selfie with a whale, ferry rides, crinkle cut fries, lap dances, paid time off, manicures, movie popcorn, and millions of dollars?

(Seriously, the fact that the entire world didn’t wake up to the scam when the drug pushers resorted to blatant bribes has to be the greatest pandemic disappointment of all. That wasn’t a flaming, Saturn-sized red flag? Can you imagine having to pay a diabetic to take your free insulin? Or begging a car accident victim to let you pull him from his flaming Ford Focus?)

Apparently, getting folks to check the Harris box on their election ballot is proving equally challenging.

When a California school recently held a mock election, the woke teacher clearly had a hunch that the Kween of the Koup was going to need a little boost… so he offered to buy pizza for every class that collectively picked her as their president. Not only that, but school supplies, computers, chargers, and “scrunchies and deodorant” would be off-limits to Trump voters. [Author’s note: Not the scrunchies!]

Because don’t mess with mama bear is an actual thing, the furious mother of one of the students confronted the treasonous teacher. In a recorded call, the teacher not only admits to the scandalous scheme, but uses his party’s virtue signaling politics to justify them.

Furious mom: [My daughter] was telling me that you told the class that whoever votes for Kamala will get a pizza party, but those who don’t will not be included. Treasonous teacher: Uh… what period is your daughter in? Furious mom: I’m not sure. Treasonous teacher: Um, I believe only one period—there’s five—had a majority for Harris. And I said to follow that same spirit that democrats are more for feeding the hungry, free medical care, more services—just pay higher taxes—that I’d be willing to buy pizza for the class [emphasis mine]. Furious mom: Okay, so you are willing to buy pizza for those who voted for Harris? Treasonous teacher[audibly flustered]: Is she in period five? If she’s not in period five, we’re just doing a regular day. In period five, it’s the entire class. Furious mom: So the other classes, because they didn’t vote for Harris, they’re not going to get pizza? Treasonous teacher: Yeah. Well, they can… they’ll just do what the conservatives do—pay for yourself. [*Author’s note: he literally, actually said that] Furious mom: Can I take some pizza for those other classes? Treasonous teacher: Um, for those other classes? What do you mean? Furious mom: The ones that voted for Trump. Treasonous teacher: Um… you can? Furious mom: I’m going to be honest with you. I’m extremely upset. This is not Cuba. That’s not okay to do. Treasonous teacher: I don’t think in Cuba they have the right to vote, though.

(He’s technically wrong; Cubans can vote, but Cuba is a single-winged bird ruled by the Cuban Communist Party, so its citizens’ “votes” are meaningless. But, you know, they get to feel like they participated… anyone see the terrifying similarities here? Also can someone please get this mom a trophy and a pedestal?)

As egregious as the classroom bribery is, this glass-overflowing gal can’t help but point out the fantabulous fact that even when students were tempted with a greasy slice of culinary heaven, in a pretend election with zero real consequences, four out of five of these California classrooms voted for Trump.

Four out of five. Eighty percent. In California. I believe the technical term you’re looking for here is landslide.

Neither the school nor any of the parties involved in Pepperonigate has been identified, and of course the lamestream media wouldn’t touch the story with a ten-foot vaccine needle. Obviously, it would undermine their “Kamala Is Out There Killing It” propaganda.

Do note this video is more than two years old… and things have not improved for the candidate.

Not shockingly, California was also the state that was bribing kids with pizza [apparently kids are powerless to resist pizza and abusers know it; warn your children] to get Covid vaccines without parental permission—and then threatening them not to tell anyone about the cheesy freebies. Thankfully, parents are taking legal action. (Me, I wouldn’t stop until the psychopath who plunged that needle into my child and every other individual who was aware of it were all behind bars, but we all know I can be a little extra.)

The fact that this happened doesn’t surprise me at all; democrats are gonna democrat. I asked ChatGPT to give me some examples of questionable Harris campaign tactics, and the aggregator did not disappoint.

Apologies for making you look at this mug so many times in a single post, but the captions were too good.

