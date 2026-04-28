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Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
4h

In truth, such damaged human beings don't feel guilt or shame. Those emotions are there to keep good people in check of their less flattering emotions. If those emotions are absent, they can effortlessly commit brutal crimes against other human beings. If only there was treatment for such broken people.

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FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
4h

Studies have confirmed that the recidivism rate for dead pedophiles is (checks notes) zero percent.

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