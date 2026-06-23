Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
1h

Not a pit stop on the way to communism, but more like one of those giant stainless steel amusement park slides to communism, and it’s been freshly waxed.

The only reason kids today don’t trust capitalism is because the socialists run the schools, therefore they haven’t taught the kids how capitalism works because they themselves don’t actually know.

Remember folks, you can vote your way INTO communism, but we have to (we GET to) shoot our way out.

Reply
Share
Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
1h

Today’s young adults have been indoctrinated by Marxists teachers to not trust the establishment. Turns out the Marxists were right as we discover most politicians are just criminals in suits. The only real political option to dig out of their serf lifestyle, is to support MAGA. But, TDS has been effectively infected everyone on the Left. So they support algae vandals, Mangione, Mamdani and the Mullahs

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture