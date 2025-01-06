This past summer, during one of those epic electrical storms Texas is notorious for, my next-door neighbor’s house was struck by lightning. It took dozens of firefighters from thirteen engines half a day to extinguish the resulting blaze, which didn’t reduce the house to dust but did leave it unquestionably uninhabitable.

*I’m including during and after video footage of the fire, lest folks think I just make up amusing anecdotes so I can conveniently segue into current events*

*Also, my hubby is a contractor and we were invited to survey the damage; we weren’t being nosy neighbors or Sunday afternoon looky-loos*

Maybe they should start building houses out of passport paper, since that stuff never seems to burn, even in the most explosive, violent of fires.

Remember the 911 terrorist’s passport that not only survived the Trade Center crash but was found intact in the rubble and handed to a cop? Convenient!

In a similarly fortuitous find, the passport belonging to Matthew Alan Livelsberger, the alleged Tesla Cybertruck bomber, was also recovered at the scene—helpfully preempting any crazy conspiracy theories about who was in fact driving the semi-driverless vehicle. I mean, his government-issued identification was found right there. Case closed.

What exactly sort of witchcraft paper are they fabricating passports from anyway?

CNN describes the suicide truck-bomber thusly:

An active-duty US Army Green Beret, Livelsberger was on leave from his base in Germany at the time of the blast – a combination of fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel in the bed of the vehicle detonated by a device controlled by the driver, sources told CNN. According to law enforcement, he shot and killed himself in the driver’s seat shortly before the explosive in the trunk of the Tesla detonated.

The network goes on to report that Livelsberger’s body was so badly burned that “authorities identified him through charred identification cards and partial tattoos visible on his body.” Because, you see, his strapping Green Beret frame was reduced to unrecognizable ashes, but the piece of paper used to identify him survived the inferno unscathed.

On a scale of one-to-Jessica-Simpson, exactly how dumb do the media and our officials feeding them this crap think we are?

Love me but afraid of commitment?

Social media was abuzz this weekend with reports of a “bombshell” email Livelsberger ostensibly sent to retired Army intelligence officer Sam Shoemate the day before the explosion. Shoemate shared the smoking email on The Shawn Ryan Show (Ryan is a former Navy Seal and CIA contractor), in which Livelsberger reveals what could be called sensitive military information, including that both—and only—the United States and China have operational "gravitic propulsion systems" (i.e. drones) and that China is “poised to attack” the east coast. In the email, Livelsberger also accused U.S. government agencies of covering up war crimes during airstrikes in Afghanistan in 2019, which resulted in significant civilian casualties.

(The actual email shown on the podcast and on X is undeniably sus, featuring grammar checks and a visible cursor that would only appear in a sender’s version of an email, not a recipient’s—something that was not brought up in a follow-up interview Shoemate gave to address internet skepticism.)

Does this sound as if it was written by a man planning to shoot himself (and then blow himself up) the next day? Asking for a friend.

To be fair, both Ryan and Shoemate are considered credible sources—and both acknowledge the lack of evidence that the “bombshell email” was definitively written by Livelsberger. I’m certainly not claiming Shoemate didn’t receive an email claiming to have been written by the bomber. I’m also not alleging Livelsberger was a plant, a pawn, or a patsy. I’m absolutely not saying he was or wasn’t the guy sort-of driving the Tesla or that he did or didn’t shoot himself. And I’m unequivocally not suggesting the whole thing is a propaganda operation to work the masses into a fearful frenzy over a fake Chinese invasion. But if you were going to orchestrate one of those… what would you do differently?

Internet sleuth Ian Carroll did a deep dive into the official story, which he (aptly, IMO) calls a “craaazy psyop,” and the list of things that don’t add up—including but not limited to the questionable email and the indestructible passport—is longer than a CVS receipt*. His analysis is well worth the nine-minute time investment if you can tolerate a touch of profanity, but I’ll give you a few highlights:

The gun Livelsberger allegedly used to take his life moments before the explosion that certainly would have taken his life was found in the crispy remains of the Cybertruck. At his feet, which were also burned beyond recognition.

The Cybertruck’s trunk was filled with… fireworks. Not bombs or explosives, but Fourth of July pyrotechnics. As you do.

The FBI found a handy manifesto on his burnt-beyond-recognition phone (even though in the supposed-email he sent to Shoemate, Livelsberger says he’s heading to Mexico). Mkay.

The DNA of the charred remains of the person driving the semi-driverless Cybertruck does not match Livelsberger’s son’s DNA. (Of course, his wife could have been doing him a dirty, but still. Weird.)

In the email, Livelsberger supposedly wrote, "First off I am not under duress or hostile influence or control. My first car was a 2006 Black Ford Mustang V6 for verification.” Web detectives determined Livelsberger’s first car was actually a 1998 Mustang. Semantics.

Carroll wraps up his analysis with a theory that the “bombshell email” is part of an intentional, internal plot to get social media talking heads to believe we have intel coming from the inside, from which we will “produce the psyop ourselves.”

“If the evidence starts pointing to a war with China, or Iran, or Russia,” Carroll warns, “it’s probably the deep state setting [us] up for that war.”

Incidentally, Dr. Peter Breggin, author of COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, is convinced the drones are a “DoD power grab” designed to bamboozle Americans into begging for protection from the big, scary sky monsters—which would align nicely the deep state psyop theory.

What do you guys think about all of this? Is it another government-controlled manipulation campaign, the work of a PTSD-stricken soldier, or something else entirely? Do you think Livelsberger was actually in the Cybertruck when it exploded? If so, do you think he shot himself just prior to impact? If so, why? If not, where is he now and what is he doing (and how did he get there without his immortal passport hahahaha sorry I couldn’t resist)? Let’s have a lively, respectful discussion in the comments.

Leave a comment