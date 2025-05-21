Jenna’s Side

Vee
3hEdited

Welcome back Jenna! We missed you! It is progress in the right direction, but the narrative around the "safety and efficacy" with these clot shots is still the same.

While people continue to suffer and/or die from these toxic shots, the authorities are telling us that they are still safe and not needed if you're under 65 and/or don't have "pre-existing conditions". How in the world does that make sense? If you are high risk, then why would it be a good idea to take an experimental shot? Only in this clown world would this be a true statement.

IF YOU ARE HIGH RISK AND/OR OVER 65, YOU SHOULD DEFINITELY NOT TAKE AN EXPERIMENTAL SHOT!!!

This declaration is still insinuating that these death jabs are somehow beneficial when we know they don't do anything but harm and kill. We have over four years of evidence! The ones who refused to take it are the placebo group. Ugh...

Elizabeth Hart
2h

Meanwhile…

There’s no valid voluntary informed consent for the billions of COVID-19 injections imposed via pressure, coercion, manipulation and MANDATES.

The entire world was told a tissue of fear-mongering lies about ‘Covid’.

The vaccinators violated their moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, which cannot be achieved when people are being threatened with penalties for non-compliance, e.g. loss of livelihood and participation in society.

There is NO VALID CONSENT.

Who is going to be held liable for this assault upon mass populations?

