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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
12h

The funny part is how some people evidently still think California elections are above board. Like, how dumb do you have to be? California-dumb, apparently.

And they still want us to believe Hillary won the popular vote there by 3 million ballots. Only after 4 million fake ballots were dumped for her, I’m sure.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
12h

A nation of sheep breeds a government of wolves, and we get more of what we tolerate. Not to mention that Political power has gutted civics because civics guts political power, so they did this:

"And as ive mentioned, we've all been quite content to demean government, drop civics, and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry. The unawareness is strong but compliance is obviously fading rapidily. This problem demands some serious, serious thinking." —Professor Bill Ivey to John Podesta, Wikileaks Disclosure

We cannot allow the mere lack of a government sponsored civics lesson to thwart us from exercising our civic duty. As Franklin famously said when asked—we were given a republic, but it was up to us to keep it or the wolved will circle.

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