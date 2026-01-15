I can’t believe it’s been almost six months since I made this Substack my full-time gig! Every post you read represents hours (sometimes days) of research, writing, editing, second-guessing, and stress-scrolling—made possible entirely by paid subscribers, the generous souls who fund my health insurance and help put sardines (in water! no salt!) in the cat bowls. This is the one post of the week reserved exclusively for that elite crew. Upgrade today and you could be one of them. Annual subscribers get a free signed book, and ALL supporters get my eternal gratitude, the satisfaction of powering independent work, and the opportunity to participate in my amazing, one-of-a-kind Subscriber Spotlight. :)

In a stunning development I’ll admit I did not see coming, authorities have declared that The Science™ is not, in fact, settled. And—get this—based on information that is in no way new, it never was.

According to the Backpedal Department, agencies like the CDC can make all the health policy recommendations they’d like. But doctors are also *and apparently always have been* allowed to exercise independent judgment. What’s more, nobody ever said there was just one way to approach public health (except for all those years when they said there was just one way to approach public health); in fact, multiple standards of care can coexist quite nicely, thank you for asking!

And federal guidelines? Yeah, those are basically talking points—not divine law etched onto stone tablets by Anthony Fauci atop Mount Sinai or anything.

Who knew.

This revelation arrives courtesy of none other than Rochelle “vaccinated people do not carry the virus” Walensky in a MedPage Today article helpfully titled “Worried About Liability After CDC Vaccine Changes? You Shouldn’t Be.” The essay’s aim is to soothe clinicians unnerved by the fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has hobbled the childhood vaccine schedule, downgraded several shots to “you should probably have a chat with your doctor first,” and flipped the table on what qualifies as “routine.”