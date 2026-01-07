Here it is, the single post of the week reserved exclusively for generous paid subscribers. For as little as $1.50 a week—around what you’d pay for a keychain flashlight that works for exactly six minutes—you could be one of them. Don’t forget, annual subs get a free signed book [NOTE: Please email me your address so I know where to send it!] and all paid subscribers get the opportunity to bask in the glory of my Subscriber Spotlight. If you’d like to support hard work, independent thought, and unparalleled humor, upgrade today for the full Jenna’s Side experience, now with 20% more snark—and 0% guilt. :)

For all the MAHA moms and crunchy dads out there who’ve been screaming Bobby Kennedy isn’t doing enough, please pause your sourdough starters and prepare to eat a generous serving of pasture-raised, seed-oil-free crow.

This week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services took an axe to the childhood vaccine schedule, reducing the routine recommendations from 17 to 11, based on an HHS review comparing our bloated protocol to 20 peer nations. Under the revised guidelines, a child receiving only the 11 vaccines on the list would get roughly 13 to 23 total injections from birth through adolescence, compared with the 70-plus last year’s newborns were on track to be subjected to.

[*Pauses to combust at the thought.]