Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marlene Swann's avatar
Marlene Swann
12h

RFK is not Jesus Christ - geez, cut the guy some slack! He actually DID DO what he said he was gonna do. I love your phrasing- “boxing this poison into tighter and tighter corners”- give the man some room to work, guys. The killer that remains for me is that the liability shield that protects big pharma from actual accountability is still in place. That’s gotta go. Let’s send that thorny mess to Jeff Childers to untangle!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
12h

RFK Jr is playing real life politics where you have to survive to accomplish something. A outright ban right out of the gate gets him gone and he knows that. At least he is getting some real changes and getting rid of his enemies within the DC swamp.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
199 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture