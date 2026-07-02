BONUS: Paid Post Unlocked
You're getting something you didn't pay for—don't make it weird.
Yesterday, something spectacular happened: I published a paywalled post that dozens of paid subscribers immediately requested I make available to everyone. I was worried some of them might be annoyed—exclusive posts are one of the perks of ponying up, after all—but the incredible, overwhelming response was, “THIS NEEDS TO BE SHARED.”
So you can thank a generous cadre of patrons/patriots who decided getting this one in front of as many eyeballs as possible was more important than preserving their VIP status. If you’ve ever skipped a primary, this one’s for you. :)
I won’t do this often, so upgrade today if you want Inner Circle status indefinitely. :)
Way to go Jenna! Thank you for sharing to all and God Bless you 🙏🏻♥️🇺🇸
Yesterday, reading this post, I had the same thought: everyone in the U.S. who is rational needs to see this. I worry that voters won't turn out in November in order to put away, once and for all, all this commie craziness. Sadly, one insane Pennsylvanian absolutely will be in Congress come January because no one is running against him.....yet. Chris Rabb is his name; he has denounced the Declaration of Independence as a document that made a bargain with the devil in order to advance the cause of white privilege. Maybe, if someone with a sense of patriotism in PA-3 sees this post, that person will decide to run against Rabb.