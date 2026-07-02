Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa Parmenter's avatar
Teresa Parmenter
12h

Way to go Jenna! Thank you for sharing to all and God Bless you 🙏🏻♥️🇺🇸

Reply
Share
Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
12h

Yesterday, reading this post, I had the same thought: everyone in the U.S. who is rational needs to see this. I worry that voters won't turn out in November in order to put away, once and for all, all this commie craziness. Sadly, one insane Pennsylvanian absolutely will be in Congress come January because no one is running against him.....yet. Chris Rabb is his name; he has denounced the Declaration of Independence as a document that made a bargain with the devil in order to advance the cause of white privilege. Maybe, if someone with a sense of patriotism in PA-3 sees this post, that person will decide to run against Rabb.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture