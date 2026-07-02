Yesterday, something spectacular happened: I published a paywalled post that dozens of paid subscribers immediately requested I make available to everyone. I was worried some of them might be annoyed—exclusive posts are one of the perks of ponying up, after all—but the incredible, overwhelming response was, “THIS NEEDS TO BE SHARED.”

So you can thank a generous cadre of patrons/patriots who decided getting this one in front of as many eyeballs as possible was more important than preserving their VIP status. If you’ve ever skipped a primary, this one’s for you. :)