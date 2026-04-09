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After fumbling her way through months of failed “Epstein files rollouts,” Pam Bondi was finally relieved of her Attorney General duties. It seems Trump decided the only thing more dangerous than whatever is actually in those files was the person managing their so-called release. So he fired her.

It was history’s most amicable split since Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin “consciously uncoupled,” with both parties politely professing their mutual admiration and promising to say laser-focused on co-parenting the country.

The left, meanwhile, can’t decide which of the two they should hate more.

LUNATIC LIBERALS: “Bondi lied to the American people to protect her pedophile boss! And Trump just uses people until he doesn’t need them anymore.”

That’s the logic. She was covering up Trump’s dirty Epstein secrets all along, but now she’s outlived her usefulness—that part’s a little unclear, TBH—so he threw her away like an empty gum wrapper.

Except there’s a problem with that reasoning. A big one.