Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Baldwin's avatar
David Baldwin
4h

STOP THE WORLD! I WANT TO GET OFF!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Vee's avatar
Vee
4h

Happy Monday All! I hope everyone had a great digital ID free weekend spent with a lot of cash transactions!

Isn't it so interesting that so many "western" countries have an "immigration problem"? It's almost as if they all loosened the controls on immigration to purposely create a problem for which they have a solution to. 🤔 It's mind numbing that so many people haven't caught on to the problem reaction solution playbook that is used ad nauseum by the perps at the top.

Jenna knows where most of her supporters stand on this issue and her poll will let us know! In the mean time, does anyone know anyone that is trying to start a local community that is working to decentralize itself outside of the beast system? I have seen a few but nothing local to our area just yet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
114 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture