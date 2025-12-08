Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Marc Thimmel
16h

There are times I wish I could just do a video response in the comments because that is the easiest for me. Over the past few days I have seen more hysterical ignorance than I care to remember. Setting aside what so many of us that follow your stack understand about vaccines; that none of them are safe,that the cumulative effect of the contained poisons and neurotoxins are not worth the gamble of some small possible immune response… bearing witness to the sheer emotional terror of so many people with the mindset that something has been taken away from them, that somehow the child they’re probably going to abort anyway would suffer without the hep b vaccine, goes past stupid directly into sad. I am sad for these people. They are so beaten and conditioned by a system that was designed to pray on them and make them sick. It’s like the kidnapping victim, beaten and abused by her captor who winds up in love. We are living through Stockholm syndrome at a national scale.

Dr. Raleigh Phillips
16h

Do you think 🤔 I could get that armadillo vaccine at Walgreens?

