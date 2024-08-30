What's Cooking? (I'm Going to Go Out on a Limb and Say Me.)
(From IF IT WAS EASY THEY'D CALL THE WHOLE DAMN THING A HONEYMOON)
To my generous and appreciated paid subscribers: I hope you are enjoying this serialized version of my popular book, If It Was Easy. I’ll remind delicate readers that this book does contain a
little lot of profanity. You’ve been warned. (*If you’re a new paid subscriber, you should be able to find past chapters in the archive. If you can’t, LMK and I’ll…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jenna’s Side to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.