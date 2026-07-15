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Trump is set to deliver a primetime address tomorrow night, and word on the street (a.k.a. Avenue X and also the president himself) is that the main event won’t be an update on Iran or a tribute to Lindsey Graham or a boastful report about the economy, but a scathing exposé on election “irregularities.”

The rebuttals have been pre-written. The fact-checks are already halfway through their victory lap. The headlines—“baseless,” “debunked,” “without evidence,” “conspiracy theories”—somehow beat POTUS to the podium.

Trump, for his part, is being comically coquettish.

“It’s just going to be a speech like a lot of my speeches,” he told radio host Hugh Hewitt coyly. “We do pretty well in that regard.”

Here’s the curious thing. A new White House task force has been reviewing thousands of pages of classified intelligence and law enforcement documents for evidence of election fraud, particularly in 2020. MSNBC Senior National Security Reporter David Rohde called the declass concerning. Unprecedented. Unconstitutional. Alarming. The first of a bunch of efforts we’re going to see between now and the midterm elections to sow doubt.

“The president could use the address to press his long-standing allegations of foreign interference in the 2020 election, the results of which he has never accepted,” WaPo fretted.

The panic is palpable—which alone is revealing. Imagine your child claiming she has proof that unicorns exist and feeling the need to viciously preempt it.