Here it is—the single post of the week reserved exclusively for generous paid subscribers. Upgrade today and you’ll instantly be one of them!

If you believe, like I do, that what you put out into the universe comes back to you tenfold, consider it a deposit in the karma bank. ;) *Annual subscribers get a free signed book and ALL supporters get my eternal gratitude,

the honor of being an actual Patron of the Arts,

and the opportunity to bask in the glory of my one-of-a-kind Subscriber Spotlight.

Last night’s State of the Union address might be the first in history where the reaction was published before the president even opened his mouth.

By the time Donald Trump stepped up to deliver the speech—you know, the one intended to summarize the Condition of the Country—America had already been thoroughly pre-scolded, pre-panicked, pre-eulogized, and pre-exhausted by a press corps treating a briefing that hadn’t even happened yet like it was the total solar eclipse, Y2K, and the final season of Stranger Things all rolled into one.

Outlets were breathlessly reporting on the future remarks all day yesterday: anxiety about what he might say, dire predictions about the impact his appearance was going to have on his polling numbers, and the emotional triggers it was expected to cause among NPR tote bag owners. It was the first presidential address in history where the coverage felt less like journalism and more like a viewer discretion warning: “Tonight may be difficult for some of you. Please practice grounding techniques and stay hydrated.”