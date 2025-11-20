Here it is, the single post of the week reserved exclusively for generous paid subscribers. For as little as $1.50 a week—about what you’d pay for a pair of Dollar Tree sunglasses that break while you’re still in the parking lot—you could be one of them. Don’t forget, annual subs get a free signed book and all paid subscribers get

the opportunity to bask in the glory of my Subscriber Spotlight.



If FOMO has you reeling, upgrade today for the full Jenna’s Side experience,

now with 20% more snark!



Thank you for supporting hard work and humor. :)

Maybe instead of renovating the East Wing, the verbally unhousebroken Commander-in-Chief should think about building a Presidential Doghouse. Lord knows, he’s in that thing often enough to justify it.

ChatGPT for the win!

His latest mark-your-territory-moment happened last week on Air Force One. In the middle of one of his casual mid-flight press conferences, POTUS barked a sharp little “Quiet, piggy” at a reporter who interrupted someone else’s question. It was, for the most part, one of those micro-moments that flickers across political Twitter, gets two headlines, and then evaporates into the humid fog of “whatever he said today.”

And then Jimmy Kimmel got ahold of it.